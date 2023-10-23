Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on October 23
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,495 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ Friday’s close of 19,523.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Monday following weakness in Asian markets.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message