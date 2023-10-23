The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Monday following weakness in Asian markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,495 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ Friday’s close of 19,523.

Domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended lower on Friday, October 20, its third consecutive session of losses, amid soaring US Treasury yields. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 231.62 points, or 0.35%, lower at 65,397.62, while the NSE Nifty settled 82.05 points, or 0.42%, lower at 19,542.65.

Nifty formed an identical open and close type candle on the daily chart, which is indicating a formation of doji type candle pattern (type of gravestone doji pattern, but not a classical one).

"Normally, formation of such patterns after a reasonable decline or at the supports alerts bulls for a comeback from the lows. But, the confirmation of said pattern by the way of sustainable upside bounce in the subsequent session signals upside bounce in the underlying," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

For the week, Nifty ended 1% lower and formed a long bear candle with upper shadow on the weekly chart.

After the formation of a bullish hammer type candle and a follow-through upmove in the last two weeks, the formation of a negative candle this week may not be a good sign, according to Shetti who believes the short term trend of Nifty remains negative.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 The benchmark Nifty 50 recently experienced a significant decline, falling below the 50-day moving average (50DMA).

"The current trend appears to be negative, with immediate support situated at 19,500. A further decline below this level could potentially lead the index towards the range of 19,150 to 19,000. On the upside, the zone between 19,600 and 19,650 is expected to act as a strong resistance," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

He believes a move above 19,650 could trigger short covering in the market.

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty index has been in a period of consolidation. The index fell 31.5 points to close off the day's low at 43,723 on Friday.

“The index is currently teetering at a crucial “make or break" point. The level of 43,500 is regarded as decisive. A breach below the 43,500 level is anticipated to trigger additional selling pressure in the market. On the other hand, he added, if this level manages to hold on a closing basis, it could prompt a substantial short-covering rally," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

The potential target for such a move is around 44,500, where there is a notable accumulation of open interest on the call side, Shah added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

