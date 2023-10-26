The Indian equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are likely to open lower on Thursday tracking weakness in global peers.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,041 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,130.

The domestic markets ended in the negative territory for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday amid concerns over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, unimpressive Q2 earnings and gains in US Treasury yields.

The Sensex closed 522.82 points lower at 64,049.06, while the Nifty 50 ended at 19,122.15, down 159.60 points, or 0.83%.

Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, signaling back-to-back sharp declines in the market in the last two sessions. This also indicates a decisive downside breakout of the immediate supports around 19,300-19,250 levels.

“Nifty, according to the weekly chart, moved below the key support of 20-week EMA, which was sustaining above it in the last 6-7 months. Currently, Nifty placed at the edge of another weekly support of long-term trend line at 19,120 as per the concept of change in polarity," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

He believes the short-term trend of Nifty continues to be negative.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50

According to Shetti, there is a possibility of small upside bounce from near 19,100-19,000 levels as Nifty is placed at the long-term support at the lows.

“A breakdown of 19,000 is likely to open the next downside of 18,600 levels in the near term. Any upside bounce from here could find strong resistance around 19,250-19,350 levels," Shetti said.

The Nifty faced selling pressure for a second consecutive day and closed below the crucial support level at 19,200 on Wednesday.

“The index has closed below its significant moving averages, signifying a bearish trend. The immediate support stands at 19,000, with the highest open interest in put option contracts, while resistance is expected in the range of 19,250-19,300, as indicated by substantial call writing during today's trading session," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index declined 319 points to close at 42,832 on October 25, breaking the psychological level of 43,000.

“The Bank Nifty bears maintained control, leading to a breach of the 43,000 support level. The overall market sentiment remains bearish, and a “sell on rise" strategy is advisable. Immediate resistance is seen at 43,500, and further selling pressure could potentially drive the index down to 42,000, a long-term support level," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

