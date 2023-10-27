The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are likely to see a tepid opening on Friday amid mixed global cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 18,975 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 18,965.

The domestic equity indices continued its losing spree for the sixth consecutive session on October 26 with the Nifty 50 hitting a 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) for the first time since April this year.

The Sensex plunged 900.91 points to 63,148.15, while broader Nifty 50 tanked 264.90 points, or 1.39%, to 18,857.25, on Thursday.

Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily chart with a gap down opening.

“One may observe three long bear candles in the last three sessions, which is indicating a bearish three black crows’ pattern, signaling a down trend continuation pattern for the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Nifty is currently placed at the support of 200 day EMA for the first time since past April 2023.

“Though, Nifty is placed at the key moving average supports, still there is no indication of any reversal pattern building up at the lows. The negative pattern like lower tops and bottoms of larger degree is intact on the daily chart and the market finding support to form a new lower bottom of the sequence. Still there is no indication of any bottom formation at the lows," said Shetti.

He believes the short-term trend of Nifty 50 continues to be negative. However, having moved into the oversold region, there is a chance of upside bounce occurring from the lows.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty and Sensex today:

Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 index slipped below 19,000 for the first time in four months, indicating a rising bearish condition.

“The bearish crossover in the momentum indicator also supports the negative momentum. In the current scenario, supports are appearing very fragile and vulnerable. Despite the recent sharp decline, further correction from the current level seems highly possible," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

According to him, support on the lower end is visible at 18,600-18,645, while resistance is positioned at 18,950-19,000.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index experienced continued heavy selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday and ended 552 points, or 1.29%, lower at 42,280.

“Bank Nifty is currently trading below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (200EMA) placed at 43,264. This situation maintains a bearish undertone. The next immediate support level on the downside is at 42,000, where fresh put writing is evident," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

He believes a breach below this level could lead to further declines, potentially targeting the 41,500-41,200 range.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

