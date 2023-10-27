Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on October 27
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 18,975 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 18,965.
The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are likely to see a tepid opening on Friday amid mixed global cues.
