Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on October 30
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,100 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,145.
The Indian equity market is expected to open on a weak note Monday following negative global cues.
