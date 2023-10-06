Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on October 6
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,604 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,565.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a positive start on Friday amid mixed global cues and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy outcome due today.
