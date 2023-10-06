The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a positive start on Friday amid mixed global cues and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy outcome due today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,604 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,565.

On Thursday, the domestic benchmark equity indices snapped a two-day losing run, with the Nifty 50 gaining 110 points to close above 19,500 at 19,545.75, while the Sensex ended 406 points higher at 65,631.57. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with gap up opening (type of high wave candle formation).

“The opening downside gap of Wednesday and the opening upside gap of Thursday are unfilled, which is indicating a formation of bullish 'island reversal' type pattern as per hourly/daily timeframe chart. This is a positive indication for the short term and it opens a potential upside pattern target of 19,726 levels for the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The broader negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact as per daily timeframe chart and further upside from here could open chances of new lower top formation, he added.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and bank Nifty today: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty The Nifty has shown an upward movement following a hammer formation on the daily timeframe.

“There is a hidden positive divergence observed on the daily RSI. The strength of the trend is expected to persist as long as the index stays above 19,430. On the upper side, resistance is placed around 19,600, which may act as immediate resistance. A decisive move above 19,600 could propel the index to higher levels," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty index ended with gains of 249 points at 44,213 on Thursday.

“Bank Nifty bulls displayed resilience before the RBI policy announcement by maintaining support in the 44,000-43,800 range. Immediate resistance on the upside lies at the 44,400-44,500 zone. A breakthrough here could trigger short-covering, potentially driving the index towards the 45,000 mark, which currently has the highest open interest on the call side," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Shah believes the RBI policy decision may influence the near-term direction of the index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

