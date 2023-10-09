Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on October 9
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,648 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,688.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a weak note Monday tracking mixed cues from global peers amid rising geopolitical tensions in the middle east.
