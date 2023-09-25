Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on September 252 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:52 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat-to-negative start for the Indian stock market index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,694 level as compared to the Nifty 50 futures’ previous close of 19,705.
The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are likely to open on a tepid note Monday following weak global cues.
