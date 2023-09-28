Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on September 28
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat-to-positive start for the Indian benchmark index. At 7.50 am, the Gift Nifty was trading at 19,717 as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,719.65.
The Indian stock market indices are expected to open flat amid nervousness in Asian market around Chinese economy after Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading in Hong Kong.
