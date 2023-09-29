Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on September 29
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at around 19,629 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,655.
The Indian stock market indices are likely to open on a cautious note amid mixed global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message