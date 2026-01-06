Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from the Indian stock market in trade on Tuesday — 6 January 2026

Trade Set-up for January 6: The Indian stock market indices - Sensex and Nifty - are likely to open mixed to positive on Tuesday, January 6, tracking gains in Asian markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty indicated a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at 26,392, up 76 points or 0.28% from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

In the previous session, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50, ended on a lower note on Monday, January 5, despite positive global cues, as investors locked in profits in select heavyweight stocks amid heightened geopolitical concerns following reports of a US military action in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today

The Sensex declined 322 points, or 0.38%, to settle at 85,439.62, while the Nifty 50 slipped 78 points, or 0.30%, to close at 26,250.30. Broader markets fared better, with the BSE Midcap index edging up 0.05% and the Smallcap index gaining 0.07%.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50, and Bank Nifty today: Sensex Prediction The Sensex ended the day at 85,439.62, declining by 322.39 points (0.38%), on Monday, January 5.

Sharing his technical view, Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, Share.Market, said, " After testing highs near 85,800, the index failed to sustain its momentum as HDFC Bank and IT majors like Infosys faced selling pressure. Technically, the 85,000–85,200 zone is now critical immediate support; a breach below this could lead the index toward the 100-day SMA near 83,500. On the flip side, the 85,800–86,000 range remains a formidable supply zone.

From an OI perspective, the 85,500 strike has seen an increase in Call buildup, turning it into a resistance ceiling for tomorrow. Conversely, the 85,000 strike continues to hold the highest Put concentration, suggesting that traders are betting on this level to hold. Market participants are likely to remain cautious ahead of US labor market data and the start of the Q3 earnings season."

Nifty OI Data Data for the January 6 expiry shows that bulls and bears are struggling for control. The 26,300 strike has seen aggressive Call writing, which will now act as stiff immediate resistance, the market expert said.

“Significant Put Open Interest (OI) remains at the 26,200 and 26,000 levels, which are expected to provide a strong safety net. The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) has cooled slightly to 0.96, suggesting that while immediate momentum has slowed, the sentiment remains balanced,” Jain added.

Nifty 50 Prediction On Monday, the Nifty 50 opened strong and scaled a fresh all-time high of 26,373 but failed to sustain these levels due to increased selling pressure, sliding to an intraday low of 26,210.

Offering a constructive outlook, Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking, said, “ It breached the key support of 26,300 and eventually closed near 26,244, indicating a short-term bearish bias. Immediate resistance for the index is placed in the 26,400–26,450 zone, while support is seen at 26,200–26,150. The RSI eased to 58.09, signaling weakening momentum, while volatility picked up and heavy call writing at the 26,300 strike emerged as a crucial pivot level. Despite the near-term weakness, the broader buy-on-dips strategy remains intact as long as the index holds above 26,200.”

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty also opened on a strong note and touched a fresh all-time high of 60,437 before witnessing profit booking at elevated levels, slipping below the psychological 60,000 mark to an intraday low of 59,859, on January 5.

Shah further added, " The index recovered in the latter half of the session to close at 60,044, reflecting buying interest on declines. This price action suggests a phase of consolidation within an overall bullish trend. Resistance for Bank Nifty is placed at 60,300–60,400, while support is seen at 59,700–59,800. The RSI eased to 65.05, indicating mild cooling in momentum without any major breakdown signals."