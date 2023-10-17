Nifty 50, Sensex up with decent gains, but is it time to buy stocks? Experts have to say this
While the persisting risks of global economic slowdown, higher interest rates and sticky inflation keep the markets worried, fresh geopolitical concerns have added to the worries. However, experts remain bullish on Indian market for long term.
After three consecutive sessions of losses, equity benchmark Nifty 50 rose about half a per cent on Tuesday, October 17 as hopes prevailed that the Israel-Hamas war would not spread to other countries.
