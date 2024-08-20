Nifty 50 September rejig: Bharat Electronics, Trent likely to replace LTIMindtree, Divi’s Labs in 50-stock index

  • Nifty September Rejig: The potential inclusion will be dependent upon the approval of futures and options (F&O) inclusion for Zomato and Jio Financial Services (JFS) by the SEBI before the announcement by NSE indices in August.

Ankit Gohel
Published20 Aug 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Trade Now
Nifty September Rejig: Bharat Electronics, Trent likely to replace LTIMindtree, Divi’s Labs in Nifty 50
Nifty September Rejig: Bharat Electronics, Trent likely to replace LTIMindtree, Divi’s Labs in Nifty 50

Defence PSU stock Bharat Electronics and Tata Group company Trent are expected to enter the NSE’s benchmark Nifty 50 index in its September reshuffle, according to the estimates by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. Contrary, LTIMindtree and Divi’s Laboratories are likely to be excluded from the Nifty 50 index.

These possible changes would lead to an inflow worth $500 million in Trent and $440 million in Bharat Electronics. Alongside, LTIMindtree and Divi’s Laboratories are estimated to witness an outflow to the tune of $210 million and $260 million, respectively.

However, the potential inclusion will be dependent upon the approval of futures and options (F&O) inclusion for Zomato and Jio Financial Services (JFS) by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before the announcement by NSE indices in August.

Also Read | Mutual funds, retail shareholding at record high; FII stake slips to 12 year-low

However, if the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approves futures and options (F&O) inclusion for Zomato and Jio Financial Services before the rejig announcement by NSE Indices in August, these stocks will have a higher chance of making it to the Nifty Index.

“In that case, the inclusions will be Zomato, Jio Finance, and Trent, while the exclusions will be LTIMindtree, Divi’s Laboratories and BPCL, Nuvama said.

The average market-cap cut-off was until the end of July, with the official announcement occurring in the latter half of August and the adjustment taking place on September 30. The Nifty 50 index rebalancing takes place twice a year, based on six-month data ending January 31 and July 31.

Also Read | MSCI August Rejig: Vodafone Idea, RVNL shares among 7 stocks to be included

F&O Inclusions

There are more than 70 stocks currently that qualify for F&O inclusions based on quantitative criteria but have not made the cut as SEBI is yet to approve them. Sebi has not approved any new inclusions since a couple of years, Nuvama noted.

However, the SEBI chief has recently highlighted that the regulator could soon introduce a couple of new stocks in the derivatives segment using revised methodology.

Bank Nifty Rejig

According to Nuvama’s estimates, Canara Bank may replace Bandhan Bank in the Nifty Bank index in the upcoming reshuffle. This anticipated change reflects adjustments based on market performance and index requirements.

Also Read | Axis Securities reveals top 5 bank and NBFC picks after Q4 results

Nifty Next 50 Index

The potential inclusions in the Nifty Next 50 include JSW Energy, NHPC, Union Bank of India, Hindustan Zinc and Indian Overseas Bank, while the Colgate Palmolive India, SRF, Marico, SBI Cards & Payment Services and Berger Paints are likely to be dropped out.

The inclusion of Divi’s Labs, LTIMindtree and BPCL in the Nifty Next 50 is subjective to the final decisions made during the Nifty 50 rejig.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
62%

1 of 7Read Full Story
$31.83 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
$3.5 M

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹17.64 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
50,000

5 of 7Read Full Story
3

6 of 7Read Full Story
1.54%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 02:14 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty 50 September rejig: Bharat Electronics, Trent likely to replace LTIMindtree, Divi’s Labs in 50-stock index

Most Active Stocks

Bank Of Baroda

253.55
02:31 PM | 20 AUG 2024
6.2 (2.51%)

Tata Steel

153.30
02:31 PM | 20 AUG 2024
-0.65 (-0.42%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

328.90
02:30 PM | 20 AUG 2024
-6.2 (-1.85%)

GAIL India

236.75
02:31 PM | 20 AUG 2024
-2.05 (-0.86%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Allcargo Logistics

67.37
02:30 PM | 20 AUG 2024
5.85 (9.51%)

KEI Industries

4,732.70
02:30 PM | 20 AUG 2024
365.2 (8.36%)

ICICI Securities

855.35
02:30 PM | 20 AUG 2024
60.05 (7.55%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

892.50
02:25 PM | 20 AUG 2024
61.8 (7.44%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,388.00584.00
    Chennai
    72,815.00163.00
    Delhi
    73,455.001,439.00
    Kolkata
    73,170.00448.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue