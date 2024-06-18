Nifty 50 set record highs 32 times in 2024, up 11% from June 4 low
Nifty50 hits record high of 23,579, marking third consecutive day of new highs, with index reaching record highs 32 times in CY24. From the lows of 21,281 points on June 04, the index surged 10.70% over the subsequent 9 sessions, underscoring its resilience and investor confidence in the market.
The Nifty50, representing India's top 50 blue-chip companies across sectors, extended its upward momentum for the fifth consecutive trading session on Tuesday, reaching a new record high of 23,579, surpassing the previous peak of 23,490.
