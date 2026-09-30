Nifty’s seven-week losing streak: Is a relief rally next?

The Nifty 50 has spent seven weeks going nowhere but down. History suggests that could be the point at which the market finally gets a breather.
The Nifty 50 has spent seven weeks going nowhere but down. History suggests that could be the point at which the market finally gets a breather.
In three of the four previous instances when the benchmark index fell for seven consecutive weeks, it rebounded over the following six weeks, according to data from Samco Securities. That raises the prospect of a relief rally as the current losing streak enters its eighth week.
In three of the four previous instances when the benchmark index fell for seven consecutive weeks, it rebounded over the following six weeks, according to data from Samco Securities. That raises the prospect of a relief rally as the current losing streak enters its eighth week.
But there is an important catch: the current sell-off is far less severe than those earlier episodes. The Nifty 50 has lost 5.82% over the past seven weeks, compared with declines of 18%, 20%, 22% and 33% during comparable stretches in March 2001, September 2001, 2008, and 2020.
So while history points to a possible bounce, it offers less evidence that the market is on the verge of a durable reversal.
If the seven-week losing streak ends, a relief rally is possible, but the key will be whether the Nifty 50 sustains the recovery and starts forming higher highs and higher lows, said Hitesh Tailor, a technical research analyst at Choice Broking.
The overall historical bias after seven or more consecutive weekly declines has generally shifted toward a rebound or base-building phase, although the subsequent path can remain volatile and another corrective phase cannot be ruled out before a sustainable uptrend develops, Tailor added.
The Nifty was up 22 points at 22,735.20 in early deals on Wednesday.
A weaker case
Unlike the earlier seven-week sell-offs, the current fall is a slow grind, said Sudeep Shah, vice president - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.
The drivers now are elevated oil prices, a surge in global bond yields, foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, and caution ahead of further tightening by the US Federal Reserve, so a V-shaped rebound in the index is less likely, Shah said.
Earlier this month, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.75-4%, its first rate hike since 2023. The vast majority of Fed policymakers also indicated that at least one more rate hike was likely before the end of the year, according to their Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
FIIs have also resumed selling after two consecutive months of net buying. They bought shares worth ₹46,178 crore in July and August combined, but turned net sellers in September, offloading ₹22,654 crore so far this month. FIIs have been net sellers in six of the nine months so far this calendar year.
Brent crude has also remained elevated since the US-Iran war began on 28 February. Brent settled at $72.48 a barrel on 27 February, according to a Reuters report. It was trading at $96.62 a barrel on Wednesday.
Past seven-week sell-offs offer some perspective—but they also show that a rebound is not guaranteed.
In September 2001, after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre, the Nifty 50 fell 20.51% over seven weeks. It then gained 16.79% in the next six weeks, according to data from Samco Securities.
During the 2008 financial crisis, the index fell 22.14% over seven weeks, but recovered 10.33% in the following six weeks.
The sharpest fall came during the pandemic sell-off, when the Nifty 50 dropped 33.27% over seven weeks. It then gained 13.03% over the next six weeks.
The exception was March 2001, amid the global dot-com bubble and the Ketan Parekh scam in India. The Nifty 50 fell 18.32% over seven weeks, but its six-week forward performance was just 0.67%.
October could help
Seasonality could provide another near-term tailwind. Historically, October has been a good month for stock market investors, with the Nifty ending the month higher 14 times in the past 19 years and delivering an average return of more than 4% during the month, Shah said.
October ended lower five times over the period, with those years averaging a decline of 11.48%, Shah added.
The more important test, then, may not be whether the Nifty bounces, but whether the rebound lasts long enough to become a more durable recovery.