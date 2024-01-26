Nifty 50 slid for the second week in a row, 27 stocks shut in the red
The Nifty 50 ended the week in the red for the second consecutive week as banking heavyweights underperformed and geopolitical tensions and rising US bond yields dampened investor sentiment.
As the Indian stock market maneuvered through a shortened trading week, comprising only three open sessions due to public holidays, the Nifty 50 encountered its second consecutive week in the red. The continued underperformance of banking heavyweights cast a lingering shadow over the market, significantly impacting the index's overall performance.
