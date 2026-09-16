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Nifty 50 slips further below 200-DMA, raising fears of a bearish turn

Srushti Vaidya
2 min read16 Sep 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Before the recent widening, the Nifty 50 had remained relatively close to its 200-DMA.
Before the recent widening, the Nifty 50 had remained relatively close to its 200-DMA.(Reuters)
Summary

The Nifty 50's drop below its 200-day moving average to 5.75% suggests a bearish trend, with significant selling pressure. Contributing factors include rising US bond yields and crude oil prices, along with increasing concerns about inflation in India.

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The Nifty 50 has fallen further below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), as rising US bond yields and elevated crude oil prices weigh on markets, suggesting that the recent weakness is no longer just a routine correction and could be turning bearish, analysts said.

The Nifty 50 has fallen further below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), as rising US bond yields and elevated crude oil prices weigh on markets, suggesting that the recent weakness is no longer just a routine correction and could be turning bearish, analysts said.

The 200-DMA is a widely tracked indicator of the market's long-term trend, with a break below it often seen as a sign of weakening investor sentiment.

The 200-DMA is a widely tracked indicator of the market's long-term trend, with a break below it often seen as a sign of weakening investor sentiment.

Also Read | Why options traders expect Nifty to regain footing by the month's end

A DMA is a technical indicator that calculates the average closing price of a security over a specified number of trading days to smooth out short-term price fluctuations and show the underlying market trend. A 200-DMA calculates the average closing price over the past 200 trading days and is widely used to identify the long-term trend.

The 200 DMA is now likely to act as an important resistance zone, and until the Nifty decisively reclaims and sustains above this level, rallies are likely to face selling pressure, said Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking.

A short-term relief rally cannot be ruled out, but such a rebound would not necessarily signal a trend reversal unless the index moves back above the 200 DMA, Tailor added.

Much of the weakness in the markets can be attributed to a combination of rising US bond yields, elevated crude oil prices, and renewed concerns over inflation in India, analysts said.

A sharp rise in the US government bond yields has made US debt more attractive to investors, prompting a shift towards safer fixed-income assets. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury rose from 4.7% to 5%, between 17 August and 15 September, adding to pressure on risk assets.

Also Read | Did a fat-finger error trigger a 271-point Nifty plunge?

Even the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) shows similar signs. Nifty has been trading below its 200-day EMA for the past 22 trading sessions, starting from August 14. Over these 22 trading sessions, the index has gradually moved further below its long-term moving average and is now down 5.12% from the 200-day EMA.

The 200-day EMA tracks the index’s average price over the past 200 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices climbed to $104.45 per barrel as of 9.20 am on Wednesday, raising concerns over higher input costs and the potential impact on inflation and corporate margins.

Also Read | India retains top spot among EM peers as stock market posts gains



Domestically, investors are also keeping a close watch on inflation. India’s retail inflation accelerated to a 20-month high of 4.82% in August, raising concerns that persistent price pressures could prompt the Reserve Bank of India to consider raising interest rates to curb inflation.

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Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty 50 slips further below 200-DMA, raising fears of a bearish turn

Nifty 50 slips further below 200-DMA, raising fears of a bearish turn

Srushti Vaidya
2 min read16 Sep 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Before the recent widening, the Nifty 50 had remained relatively close to its 200-DMA.
Before the recent widening, the Nifty 50 had remained relatively close to its 200-DMA.(Reuters)
Summary

The Nifty 50's drop below its 200-day moving average to 5.75% suggests a bearish trend, with significant selling pressure. Contributing factors include rising US bond yields and crude oil prices, along with increasing concerns about inflation in India.

Gift this article

The Nifty 50 has fallen further below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), as rising US bond yields and elevated crude oil prices weigh on markets, suggesting that the recent weakness is no longer just a routine correction and could be turning bearish, analysts said.

The Nifty 50 has fallen further below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), as rising US bond yields and elevated crude oil prices weigh on markets, suggesting that the recent weakness is no longer just a routine correction and could be turning bearish, analysts said.

The 200-DMA is a widely tracked indicator of the market's long-term trend, with a break below it often seen as a sign of weakening investor sentiment.

The 200-DMA is a widely tracked indicator of the market's long-term trend, with a break below it often seen as a sign of weakening investor sentiment.

Also Read | Why options traders expect Nifty to regain footing by the month's end

A DMA is a technical indicator that calculates the average closing price of a security over a specified number of trading days to smooth out short-term price fluctuations and show the underlying market trend. A 200-DMA calculates the average closing price over the past 200 trading days and is widely used to identify the long-term trend.

The 200 DMA is now likely to act as an important resistance zone, and until the Nifty decisively reclaims and sustains above this level, rallies are likely to face selling pressure, said Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking.

A short-term relief rally cannot be ruled out, but such a rebound would not necessarily signal a trend reversal unless the index moves back above the 200 DMA, Tailor added.

Much of the weakness in the markets can be attributed to a combination of rising US bond yields, elevated crude oil prices, and renewed concerns over inflation in India, analysts said.

A sharp rise in the US government bond yields has made US debt more attractive to investors, prompting a shift towards safer fixed-income assets. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury rose from 4.7% to 5%, between 17 August and 15 September, adding to pressure on risk assets.

Also Read | Did a fat-finger error trigger a 271-point Nifty plunge?

Even the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) shows similar signs. Nifty has been trading below its 200-day EMA for the past 22 trading sessions, starting from August 14. Over these 22 trading sessions, the index has gradually moved further below its long-term moving average and is now down 5.12% from the 200-day EMA.

The 200-day EMA tracks the index’s average price over the past 200 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices climbed to $104.45 per barrel as of 9.20 am on Wednesday, raising concerns over higher input costs and the potential impact on inflation and corporate margins.

Also Read | India retains top spot among EM peers as stock market posts gains



Domestically, investors are also keeping a close watch on inflation. India’s retail inflation accelerated to a 20-month high of 4.82% in August, raising concerns that persistent price pressures could prompt the Reserve Bank of India to consider raising interest rates to curb inflation.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty 50 slips further below 200-DMA, raising fears of a bearish turn
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