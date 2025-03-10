Stock market today: Equity benchmark indices - the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - declined sharply from day's highs to end in the red on Monday, March 10, amid weak global market cues as concerns over U.S. tariffs weighed on sentiment.

Both the indices traded higher in the first half of the trading session, only to succumb to selling pressure towards the fag-end of the trade. BSE Sensex rose as much as 409 points or 0.55% to the day's high of 74,741 earlier in the day. However, the index dropped from its peak to end 217 points or 0.29% lower at 74,115. Similarly, Nifty 50 gained 124 points or 0.55% to hit an intraday high of 22,676 before settling 92 points or 0.41% lower at 22,460.

The fall in the broader market was deeper, as the BSE Midcap index cracked 1.46% and the BSE Smallcap index tumbled 2.11%.

Overall, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies declined by ₹4.65 lakh crore to ₹39.36 lakh crore.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:

1. What weighed on the stock market today? Concerns around higher tariffs and weak global market cues kept investors on the edge in trade on Monday.

“Global headwinds continue to drag the market sentiment, with the rise in US unemployment rates and tariffs leading to uncertainty, indicating that volatility is here to stay for the near term. The domestic macros are favouring investors to start accumulating the beaten-down stocks with caution in the short term, while the long term appears attractive,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

A slew of economic indicators this week, including US and India CPI data, will be keenly watched by investors for any ease in the current volatility, he added.

2. Top Nifty 50 losers today Out of the 50 Nifty stocks, 41 ended the day in the red. ONGC emerged as the top loser, followed by Tata group-owned Trent, both losing over 4% each. IndusInd Bank (down 3.71%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.61%) and Eicher Motors (down 2.51%) were among the other top Nifty 50 losers today.

3. Top Nifty 50 gainers today Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys led the gainers pack, rising between 1-3% today. Other FMCG players like Nestle India and ITC also emerged as the top Nifty 50 gainers today but gained only 0.38% and 0.22%, respectively, highlighting underlying weakness.

4. Sectoral indices today: FMCG shines, others bleed Among the major sectoral indices on the NSE today, barring FMCG, all others ended with cuts. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto witnessed the highest selling pressure, losing 1.86% and 1.22%, respectively.

Banks, metals, IT, media and pharma also faced cuts, with only the Nifty FMCG index rising today, up 0.22%.

5. Most active stocks In volume terms, Vodafone Idea (43.88 crore), Suzlon Energy (8.14 crore), Yes Bank (6.86 crore), Zomato (6.27 crore) and Tata Steel (5.44 crore) were the most active stocks on the NSE today.

6. Stocks at 52-week highs On the NSE, 15 stocks scaled fresh 52-week highs today, including Avanti Feeds, Blue Jet Healthcare, and Kesoram Industries, among others.

7. Stocks at 52-week lows A total of 90 stocks plumbed fresh 52-week lows on the NSE today, including Astral, Emcure Pharma, Gensol Engineering and Ola Electric.

8. Stocks that rose over 15% Four stocks on the NSE rallied over 15% in trade today. These include Banka Bioloo, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Bodal Chemicals and Lypsa Gems and Jewellery.

9. Stocks that crashed over 10% Seven stocks on the NSE lost over 10% in trade today, including Neogen Chemicals, Capital Trust, HP Adhesives and Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals.

10. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio leaned heavily in the favour of the losers, with as many as 2,308 stocks falling in trade while 607 stocks gained. Some 73 stocks remained unchanged today on the NSE.