Nifty 50 snaps 8-day winning run, Sensex sheds 100 points — 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market kicked off the week on a sombre note, ending in the red on Monday, September 15, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

The BSE Sensex closed the day 119 points or 0.15% lower at 81,786. Meanwhile, its NSE counterpart, Nifty 50, ended below 25,100 at 25,069, down 45 points or 0.18%. With today's decline, the 30-pack Sensex snapped its five-day winning run while the 50-stock index Nifty ended in the red after eight straight days of gains.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day Here are the top 10 highlights from trade today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market fall today? As per Ashika Institutional Equities, participants' sentiment remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement later this week and the anticipated trade discussions between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Selling pressure emerged in the second half, said the brokerage, dragging Nifty to test Friday’s low of 25,038. Sector-wise, strength was observed in Construction, Energy, and Financial Services, while IT, Pharma, and Healthcare witnessed notable weakness, it added.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Fifteen of the 50 Nifty index constituents gained in trade today, with Reliance Group's Jio Financial Services emerging as the top performer. Jio Financial Services gained 1.38% today. It was followed by Bajaj Finance, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index today On the flip side, some 35 stocks closed in the red from the Nifty index. Cipla was the top loser, down 1.75%. M&M, Asian Paints, Shriram Finance, DRL, Titan, Infosys and Eicher Motors also closed with cuts of over 1% each.

4. Sectoral snapshot — Realty shines, pharma bleeds The sectoral picture was mixed, with Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma leading the loser pack, shedding up to 0.6%. Nifty Realty, meanwhile, clocked a massive 2.41% gain in trade today.

Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial emerged as the other top gainers.

5. Most active stocks in volumes On NSE, Vodafone Idea was the most traded stock in volume terms. Some 194.30 crore shares of Vodafone Idea changed hands in trade today. Vodafone Idea stock ended 7% higher.

Sigachi (17.16 crore), Yes Bank (7.44 crore), Filatex Fashions (5.36 crore) and Suzlon Energy (4.78 crore) were other the most-traded stocks. All these stocks closed higher today.

6. Nine stocks gain over 10% on NSE Nine stocks on the NSE ended with gains of 10% or more in trade today. Among these, four stocks closed at the 20% upper price band.

DC Infotech and Communication led, followed by Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, Nagreeka Exports and DiGiSPICE Technologies.

7. Advance-decline ratio On BSE, the advance-decline ratio favoured buyers even as the benchmark Sensex closed in the red. Today, 2,336 stocks gained while 1885 stocks lost.

8. Stocks at 52-week high On NSE, 91 stocks scaled 52-week highs. Allied Blenders, Acme Solar, Anand Rathi, Bajaj Finance, and Fortis are among the stocks that witnessed their 52-week high levels today.

9. Stocks at 52-week low According to NSE data, 43 stocks hit 52-week lows today. Some of the prominent names that touched 52-week lows include Aurionpro Solutions, Laxmi Dental, Parsvnath Developers and UBL.

10. Technical outlook Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research), Centrum Broking Ltd, said the markets took a breather as the Nifty snapped its eight-day winning streak, closing below the 25,100 mark.

"A Tweezer Top candlestick pattern has formed, suggesting a phase of consolidation may be underway before the next leg higher. Despite this pause, the broader trend remains positive as long as Nifty holds above the 24,900 level, which aligns with the 50-DMA. A decisive breakout above 25,150 could trigger short covering and potentially lead to a rally toward the 25,300 zone. Given the recent upward momentum, some profit booking at higher levels is expected. Therefore, the preferred strategy would be to buy on dips," he added.