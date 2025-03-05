Indian stock market: After 10 days of decline (Nifty 50), bulls finally took charge of the Indian market in today's session, March 05, brushing aside Donald Trump's threats of reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports. All 13 major sectoral indices ended in the green, while the broader market also rebounded strongly, bringing much-needed relief to investors' portfolios after a prolonged period of pressure.

The market had attempted to rebound in previous sessions, but mixed sectoral performance kept the front-line indices under pressure. However, today’s session saw broad-based support, driving a strong recovery.

A healthy economic outlook set by China triggered a strong rally in metal stocks, while IT stocks attracted buying interest from Dalal Street investors after a prolonged sell-off had pushed them to an eight-month low.

Media and auto stocks also rebounded sharply, contributing to the market's recovery, while FMCG and pharma stocks ended the session with healthy gains.

Against this backdrop, the Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 1.14%, ending at 22,334.90, breaking its 10-day losing streak—the longest since 1996. Its peer, the Sensex, also wrapped up the session with a 1% gain, settling at 73,707 points.

The broader markets outperformed the front-line indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index surging 2.38% to close at 49,148 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index posted similar gains, rising 2.90% to finish at 15,190 points.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:

Nifty 50, Sensex log best intraday performance in a month Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended today's session with gains of over 1%, marking their biggest intraday jump in a month. The last time both indices posted gains of over 1% was on February 4.

Analysts said today's rally has provided much-needed relief to the bulls, and if the momentum sustains this week, they anticipate a continued uptrend.

90% of Nifty 50 stocks end in green Out of the 50 constituents in the index, 45 ended in positive territory, with Adani Ports & SEZ emerging as the top gainer, rallying 5.2%. It was followed by Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Power Grid Corporation, and NTPC, all of which closed the session with gains of over 4%.

Other auto stocks, including Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, and Hero MotoCorp, ended the trade with gains ranging between 2% and 3.6%. Meanwhile, Tata Group stocks such as Trent, Titan, Tata Consumer Products, and TCS gained up to 2.3%.

ITC, RIL, and 3 other stocks contribute 43% to Nifty 50's gain The index heavyweights, including ITC, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Mahindra & Mahindra, collectively contributed 110 points, or 43%, of the Nifty 50's 254-point gain in today's session.

ITC emerged as the top contributor, adding 30 points to the index, followed by Reliance Industries and M&M, which contributed 23 and 21.33 points, respectively.