Nifty stock dips 40% from its 52-week high. Should you buy?

Commenting upon the slide in Apollo Hospital share price, Abhay Agarwal, Founder, and Fund Manager at Piper Serica — SEBI registered portfolio management service provider company said, "Share of Apollo Hospital has corrected in line with the market correction though the fall from the 52-week high may look steeper. The operating performance of the company continues to improve as per the last quarter results. The EBITDA was slightly lower due to investment in the digital subsidiary. Apollo continues to be a compelling investment due to its leadership position in the hospital, pharmacy, and telemedicine space. It is well ahead of its peers in the digital space. We believe that this correction in premium valuation is giving investors a very attractive opportunity to add this Nifty stock to their portfolio."