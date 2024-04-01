Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 01 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22462 (0.61%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22529.95 to 22427.75. Nifty futures are at 22611.0 (0.55%) & with an open interest change of -6.62% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Gainers:JSW Steel,Tata Steel,Divis Laboratories.
Losers:Eicher Motors,Titan Company,Nestle India.
High: Tata Steel (159.15),Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1358.7),Larsen & Toubro (3813.35),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (84563724), HDFC Bank (12597334) and ICICI Bank (10847216)
|R1
|22428.65
|R2
|22530.4
|R3
|22530.85
|S1
|22326.45
|S2
|22326.0
|S3
|22224.25
NIFTY 500, Price:20492.55 (1.17%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21385.25 (-0.16%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47578.25, (1.17%)
Nifty 50 closes the day at 22326.9, touching an intraday high of 22529.95 and low of 22427.75
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22326.9 up (0.64%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22427.75 and high of 22529.95
Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 futures are at 22604.0 (0.51%) with an open interest change of -5.51% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:99.15
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22600.0, Price:57.5
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:22550.0, Price:76.35
PUT:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:118.4
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:74.15
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22450.0, Price:95.0
Nifty 50 futures are at 22598.35 (0.49%) with an open interest change of -5.31% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Netweb Technologies India (1688)
Genus Power Infrastructures (241.8)
India Tourism Development Corp (663.1)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Gayatri Projects (7.9)
SKIL Infrastructure (6.5)
Regency Ceramics (34.9)
The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22451.65 up 0.56% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22427.75 and high of 22529.95
NIFTY 500, Price:20466.15 (1.04%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21493.9 (0.35%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47485.25, (1.04%)
CALL:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:112.25
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22600.0, Price:66.85
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:23000.0, Price:4.1
PUT:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:112.0
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:71.45
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22450.0, Price:90.1
Nifty 50 futures are at 22596.95 (0.48%) with an open interest change of -0.89% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Genus Power Infrastructures (241.8)
India Tourism Development Corp (663.1)
Transformers & Rectifiers India (415.4)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
SKIL Infrastructure (6.5)
V R INFRASPACE ORD (114.95)
Omfurn India (72.8)
NIFTY 500, Price:20482.6 (1.12%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21548.4 (0.6%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47563.85, (1.12%)
CALL:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:115.4
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22600.0, Price:69.4
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:23000.0, Price:4.45
PUT:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:112.65
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:72.35
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:43.8
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (32682647), HDFC Bank (4255038) and State Bank Of India (3633505)
Nifty 50 futures are at 22621.85 (0.59%) with an open interest change of -0.88% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 7.33
Gainers: JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
Losers: Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Indusind Bank
Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
The NIFTY Realty at (1.69%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (1.6%) & NIFTY Metal at (1.38%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.03%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.03%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Opening Update
The Nifty 50 opened at 22326.9 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
|R1
|22371.9
|R2
|22620.15
|R3
|22724.3
|S1
|22019.5
|S2
|21915.35
|S3
|21667.1
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22123.65 on the last trading day.
