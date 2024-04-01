Active Stocks
Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 01 Apr 2024

1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 05:00 PM IST
At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22462 (0.61%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22529.95 to 22427.75.

At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22462 (0.61%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22529.95 to 22427.75. Nifty futures are at 22611.0 (0.55%) & with an open interest change of -6.62% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 05:00:00 PM IST

Check out the gainers and losers for 01 Apr 2024 on the Nifty 50

These are the gainers and losers for 01 Apr 2024 on the Nifty 50.

Gainers:JSW Steel,Tata Steel,Divis Laboratories.

Losers:Eicher Motors,Titan Company,Nestle India.

01 Apr 2024, 04:45:00 PM IST

Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 01 Apr 2024

High: Tata Steel (159.15),Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1358.7),Larsen & Toubro (3813.35),

Low: ,

01 Apr 2024, 04:30:00 PM IST

Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (84563724), HDFC Bank (12597334) and ICICI Bank (10847216)

01 Apr 2024, 04:15:00 PM IST

Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122428.65R222530.4 R322530.85
S122326.45 S222326.0 S322224.25
01 Apr 2024, 04:00:01 PM IST

Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20492.55 (1.17%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21385.25 (-0.16%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47578.25, (1.17%)

01 Apr 2024, 03:45:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 closes the day at 22326.9, touching an intraday high of 22529.95 and low of 22427.75

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22326.9 up (0.64%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22427.75 and high of 22529.95

01 Apr 2024, 03:30:02 PM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22604.0 (0.51%) with an open interest change of -5.51% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

01 Apr 2024, 03:15:04 PM IST

Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

CALL:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:99.15

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22600.0, Price:57.5

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:22550.0, Price:76.35

PUT:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:118.4

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:74.15

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22450.0, Price:95.0

01 Apr 2024, 02:45:02 PM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22598.35 (0.49%) with an open interest change of -5.31% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

01 Apr 2024, 02:30:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 01 Apr 2024

High: Tata Steel (159.15),Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1358.7),Larsen & Toubro (3813.35),

Low: ,

01 Apr 2024, 02:15:01 PM IST

Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Netweb Technologies India (1688)

Genus Power Infrastructures (241.8)

India Tourism Development Corp (663.1)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Gayatri Projects (7.9)

SKIL Infrastructure (6.5)

Regency Ceramics (34.9)

01 Apr 2024, 01:40:00 PM IST

Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22451.65 up 0.56% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22427.75 and high of 22529.95

01 Apr 2024, 01:20:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20466.15 (1.04%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21493.9 (0.35%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47485.25, (1.04%)

01 Apr 2024, 12:45:01 PM IST

Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

CALL:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:112.25

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22600.0, Price:66.85

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:23000.0, Price:4.1

PUT:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:112.0

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:71.45

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22450.0, Price:90.1

01 Apr 2024, 12:30:02 PM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22596.95 (0.48%) with an open interest change of -0.89% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

01 Apr 2024, 12:15:01 PM IST

Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Genus Power Infrastructures (241.8)

India Tourism Development Corp (663.1)

Transformers & Rectifiers India (415.4)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

SKIL Infrastructure (6.5)

V R INFRASPACE ORD (114.95)

Omfurn India (72.8)

01 Apr 2024, 11:45:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20482.6 (1.12%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21548.4 (0.6%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47563.85, (1.12%)

01 Apr 2024, 11:30:03 AM IST

Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

CALL:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:115.4

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22600.0, Price:69.4

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:23000.0, Price:4.45

PUT:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:112.65

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:72.35

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:43.8

01 Apr 2024, 11:15:00 AM IST

Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (32682647), HDFC Bank (4255038) and State Bank Of India (3633505)

01 Apr 2024, 11:00:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 01 Apr 2024

High: Tata Steel (159.15),Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1358.7),Larsen & Toubro (3813.35),

Low: ,

01 Apr 2024, 10:45:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22621.85 (0.59%) with an open interest change of -0.88% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30:00 AM IST

Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 7.33

01 Apr 2024, 10:00:06 AM IST

Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Gainers: JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Losers: Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Indusind Bank

01 Apr 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST

Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Realty at (1.69%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (1.6%) & NIFTY Metal at (1.38%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.03%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.03%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors

01 Apr 2024, 09:20:01 AM IST

Nifty 50 Opening Update

The Nifty 50 opened at 22326.9 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

01 Apr 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

R122371.9R222620.15 R322724.3
S122019.5 S221915.35 S321667.1
01 Apr 2024, 08:30:07 AM IST

Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22123.65 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22123.65 on the last trading day.

