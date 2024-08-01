Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 25045.85

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25045.85 (0.38%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25078.3 to 25008.8. Nifty futures are at 25097.5 (0.34%) & with an open interest change of 1.01% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India, Coal India, Hindalco Industries
Losers: Hero Motocorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum Corporation
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.41%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.78%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.72%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.05%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.05%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25030.95 (0.32%) , 79.8 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24942.44
|R2
|25027.57
|R3
|25070.54
|S1
|24814.34
|S2
|24771.37
|S3
|24686.24
The Nifty 50 index closed at 24857.3 on the last trading day.