Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 25045.85

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25045.85 (0.38%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25078.3 to 25008.8.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25045.85 (0.38%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25078.3 to 25008.8. Nifty futures are at 25097.5 (0.34%) & with an open interest change of 1.01% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India, Coal India, Hindalco Industries

Losers: Hero Motocorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum Corporation

01 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.41%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.78%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.72%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.05%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.05%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors

01 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25030.95 (0.32%) , 79.8 points higher than the previous closing.

01 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124942.44R225027.57 R325070.54
S124814.34 S224771.37 S324686.24
01 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24857.3 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 24857.3 on the last trading day.

