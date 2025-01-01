Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23644.8 (0%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23689.85 to 23460.45.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 1, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23644.8 (0%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23689.85 to 23460.45. Nifty futures are at 23805.85 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 6.9% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23644.9 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23644.9. This closing price reflects the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. Investors typically analyze such closing prices to gauge market trends and make informed decisions. This closing level may indicate investor sentiment and the overall economic conditions impacting these leading stocks.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.