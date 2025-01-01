Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 1, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23644.8 (0%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23689.85 to 23460.45. Nifty futures are at 23805.85 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 6.9% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23644.9. This closing price reflects the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. Investors typically analyze such closing prices to gauge market trends and make informed decisions. This closing level may indicate investor sentiment and the overall economic conditions impacting these leading stocks.