Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24010.6 (-0.14%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24174 to 23985.8. Nifty futures are at 24132.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 1.62% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24044.5 on the last trading day
