Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 25810.85

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25810.85 (0%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25810.85 to 25810.85.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25810.85 (0%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25810.85 to 25810.85. Nifty futures are at 26023.35 (0.13%) & with an open interest change of -0.22% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: , ,

Losers: , ,

01 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0%), NIFTY Realty at (0%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (0%), NIFTY Bank at (0%), NIFTY Energy at (0%) are currently the low performing sectors

01 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25810.85 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

01 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R126276.89R226374.82 R326614.94
S125938.84 S225698.72 S325600.79
01 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 26178.95 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 26,178.95. This closing figure reflects the overall performance of the index, which consists of 50 major stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price can indicate market sentiment, investor confidence, and economic conditions affecting the stock market.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.