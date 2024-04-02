Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 02 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22453.3 (-0.04%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22497.6 to 22388.15. Nifty futures are at 22577.9 (-0.11%) & with an open interest change of 2.84% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Check out the gainers and losers for 02 Apr 2024 on the Nifty 50
Gainers:Tata Consumer,Mahindra & Mahindra,Bajaj Auto.
Losers:Hero Motocorp,Kotak Mahindra Bank,HCL Technologies.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 02 Apr 2024
High: Bajaj Auto (9287.8),Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1358.7),Tata Steel (159.15),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (69528487), HDFC Bank (20611916) and State Bank Of India (15710777)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22510.35
|R2
|22558.7
|R3
|22619.8
|S1
|22400.9
|S2
|22339.8
|S3
|22291.45
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20569.75 (0.38%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21614.25 (1.07%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47545.45, (0.38%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Nifty 50 closes the day at 22462, touching an intraday high of 22497.6 and low of 22388.15
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22462 down (-0.01%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22388.15 and high of 22497.6
Nifty 50 futures are at 22577.8 (-0.11%) with an open interest change of 2.8% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:62.5
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22400.0, Price:113.25
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:22450.0, Price:86.35
PUT:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:62.35
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22450.0, Price:85.15
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:31.2
Nifty 50 futures are at 22556.5 (-0.2%) with an open interest change of 1.87% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22408.25 down -0.24% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22388.15 and high of 22497.6
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20541.65 (0.24%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21545.35 (0.75%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47614.05, (0.24%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:58.4
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22450.0, Price:79.55
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:22400.0, Price:105.4
PUT:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:75.55
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22450.0, Price:99.55
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:40.7
Nifty 50 futures are at 22554.0 (-0.22%) with an open interest change of 1.96% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20526.3 (0.16%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21484.05 (0.46%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47615.7, (0.16%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:63.2
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22450.0, Price:85.8
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:22400.0, Price:111.6
PUT:
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:75.65
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22450.0, Price:99.35
Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:127.0
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (30588526), HDFC Bank (9049869) and Coal India (6084603)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 02 Apr 2024
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Bajaj Auto (9287.8),Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1358.7),Tata Steel (159.15),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 futures are at 22544.0 (-0.26%) with an open interest change of 2.24% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.79
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India
Losers: Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services
Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.52%), NIFTY PSE at (0.49%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.28%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.35%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.35%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.26%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Opening Update
The Nifty 50 opened at 22462 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22428.65
|R2
|22530.4
|R3
|22530.85
|S1
|22326.45
|S2
|22326.0
|S3
|22224.25
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22326.9 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22326.9 on the last day.
