Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 02 Apr 2024

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22453.3 (-0.04%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22497.6 to 22388.15.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22453.3 (-0.04%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22497.6 to 22388.15. Nifty futures are at 22577.9 (-0.11%) & with an open interest change of 2.84% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 05:00 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Check out the gainers and losers for 02 Apr 2024 on the Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

These are the gainers and losers for 02 Apr 2024 on the Nifty 50.

Gainers:Tata Consumer,Mahindra & Mahindra,Bajaj Auto.

Losers:Hero Motocorp,Kotak Mahindra Bank,HCL Technologies.

02 Apr 2024, 04:45 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 02 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Bajaj Auto (9287.8),Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1358.7),Tata Steel (159.15),

Low: ,

02 Apr 2024, 04:30 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (69528487), HDFC Bank (20611916) and State Bank Of India (15710777)

02 Apr 2024, 04:15 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122510.35R222558.7 R322619.8
S122400.9 S222339.8 S322291.45
02 Apr 2024, 04:00 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20569.75 (0.38%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21614.25 (1.07%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47545.45, (0.38%)

02 Apr 2024, 03:45 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Nifty 50 closes the day at 22462, touching an intraday high of 22497.6 and low of 22388.15

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22462 down (-0.01%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22388.15 and high of 22497.6

02 Apr 2024, 03:30 PM IST Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22577.8 (-0.11%) with an open interest change of 2.8% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

02 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:62.5

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22400.0, Price:113.25

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:22450.0, Price:86.35

PUT:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:62.35

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22450.0, Price:85.15

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:31.2

02 Apr 2024, 02:45 PM IST Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22556.5 (-0.2%) with an open interest change of 1.87% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

02 Apr 2024, 02:30 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 02 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Bajaj Auto (9287.8),Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1358.7),Tata Steel (159.15),

Low: ,

02 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22408.25 down -0.24% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22388.15 and high of 22497.6

02 Apr 2024, 01:20 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20541.65 (0.24%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21545.35 (0.75%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47614.05, (0.24%)

02 Apr 2024, 12:45 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:58.4

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22450.0, Price:79.55

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:22400.0, Price:105.4

PUT:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:75.55

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22450.0, Price:99.55

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:40.7

02 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22554.0 (-0.22%) with an open interest change of 1.96% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

02 Apr 2024, 11:45 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20526.3 (0.16%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21484.05 (0.46%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47615.7, (0.16%)

02 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:63.2

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 , Strike Price:22450.0, Price:85.8

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024 Strike Price:22400.0, Price:111.6

PUT:

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:75.65

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22450.0, Price:99.35

Expiry Date: 04 APR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:127.0

02 Apr 2024, 11:15 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (30588526), HDFC Bank (9049869) and Coal India (6084603)

02 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 02 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Bajaj Auto (9287.8),Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1358.7),Tata Steel (159.15),

Low: ,

02 Apr 2024, 10:45 AM IST Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22544.0 (-0.26%) with an open interest change of 2.24% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

02 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.79

02 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India

Losers: Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services

02 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.52%), NIFTY PSE at (0.49%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.28%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.35%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.35%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.26%) are currently the low performing sectors

02 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Nifty 50 Opening Update

The Nifty 50 opened at 22462 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

02 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122428.65R222530.4 R322530.85
S122326.45 S222326.0 S322224.25
02 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22326.9 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22326.9 on the last day.

