Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25010.9 (0.24%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25078.3 to 24956.4. Nifty futures are at 25032.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 1.68% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25034.16
|R2
|25117.18
|R3
|25156.06
|S1
|24912.26
|S2
|24873.38
|S3
|24790.36
02 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24951.15 on the last trading day
