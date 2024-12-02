Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on December 2, 2024: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24131.1 (0.91%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24188.45 to 23927.15. Nifty futures are at 24304.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.68% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23914.15. This figure reflects the index's performance in the Indian stock market and can indicate market trends and investor sentiment. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be useful to compare this closing price with previous days' performance, sector contributions, and any significant market events that may have influenced this outcome.