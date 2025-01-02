Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 2, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23742.9 (0.41%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23822.8 to 23562.8. Nifty futures are at 23897.85 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.15% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23790.8
|R2
|23936.8
|R3
|24050.8
|S1
|23530.8
|S2
|23416.8
|S3
|23270.8
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23644.8. This reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment at that time. If you need further analysis or context about this closing price, feel free to ask!