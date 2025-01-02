Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23742.9 (0.41%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23822.8 to 23562.8.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 2, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23742.9 (0.41%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23822.8 to 23562.8. Nifty futures are at 23897.85 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.15% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123790.8R223936.8 R324050.8
S123530.8 S223416.8 S323270.8
02 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23644.8 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23644.8. This reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment at that time. If you need further analysis or context about this closing price, feel free to ask!

