Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24228.75

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24228.75 (0.36%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24228.75 to 24228.75. Nifty futures are at 24206.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 2.95% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24228.75 (0.36%) , 86.8 points higher than the previous closing.
02 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24118.84
|R2
|24227.07
|R3
|24290.14
|S1
|23947.54
|S2
|23884.47
|S3
|23776.24
02 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24010.6 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24010.6.