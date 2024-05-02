Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22654.15

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22648.2 (0.19%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22710.5 to 22567.85. Nifty futures are at 22779.95 (0.27%) & with an open interest change of 3.2% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
These are the gainers and losers for 02 May 2024 on the Nifty 50.
Gainers:Bharat Petroleum Corporation,Power Grid Corporation Of India,Asian Paints.
Losers:Kotak Mahindra Bank,Tata Consumer,Bharti Airtel.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Power Grid Corporation Of India (304.35),Mahindra & Mahindra (2169),Grasim Industries (2438.45),
Low: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1602),
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (69302038), Power Grid Corporation Of India (44057558) and NTPC (27891326)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22687.61
|R2
|22770.38
|R3
|22830.26
|S1
|22544.96
|S2
|22485.08
|S3
|22402.31
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21083.6 (0.41%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22733.5 (1.13%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49231.05, (0.41%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22604.85 up (0.22%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22567.85 and high of 22710.5
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22765.8 (0.21%) with an open interest change of 3.47% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Live:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Websol Energy System (715.1)
GTL Infrastructure (1.75)
Jitf Infralogistics (814.9)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
STARTECK (264.35)
Modi Rubber (99)
Chaman Metallics (86.55)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22693.45 up 0.39% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22567.85 and high of 22706.9
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21102.65 (0.5%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22739 (1.15%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49248.45, (0.5%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22700.0 , Price:171.3
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23000.0, Price:46.5
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22800.0, Price:119.2
PUT:
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22650.0, Price:18.4
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:11.9
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22700.0, Price:31.4
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22790.5 (0.32%) with an open interest change of 2.81% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
GTL Infrastructure (1.75)
Jyoti Structures (27.9)
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India (479.4)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Salasar Exteriors & Contour (19.8)
Setco Automotive (13.25)
Raj Oil Mills (67.6)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21082.8 (0.41%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22724.2 (1.09%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49283.15, (0.41%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22700.0 , Price:38.45
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:22800.0, Price:8.15
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22650.0, Price:69.25
PUT:
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:19.85
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22650.0, Price:30.45
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22700.0, Price:49.45
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Power Grid Corporation Of India (21960007), Tata Steel (20269978) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (13419491)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22759.75 (0.18%) with an open interest change of 1.49% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 1.63
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra
Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki India
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.71%), NIFTY PSE at (0.69%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.64%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.27%), NIFTY IT at (-0.27%), NIFTY Services Sector at (0.08%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22567.85 (-0.16%) , -37 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22761.7
|R2
|22880.0
|R3
|22976.65
|S1
|22546.75
|S2
|22450.1
|S3
|22331.8
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22643.4.
