Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 25235.9 (0.33%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25268.35 to 25199.4. Nifty futures are at 25376.9 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 4.96% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25151.95 on the last trading day
