Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 10:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22448.15 (-0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22457.65 to 22346.5. Nifty futures are at 22537.65 (-0.18%) & with an open interest change of 1.68% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.79
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Shriram Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindalco Industries
Losers: Nestle India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
The NIFTY Metal at (0.39%), NIFTY PSE at (0.31%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.25%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.95%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.95%), NIFTY India Consumption at (-0.69%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22453.3 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22510.35
|R2
|22558.7
|R3
|22619.8
|S1
|22400.9
|S2
|22339.8
|S3
|22291.45
On the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at a price of 22462.
