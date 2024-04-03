Hello User
Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

At 10:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22448.15 (-0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22457.65 to 22346.5.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 10:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22448.15 (-0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22457.65 to 22346.5. Nifty futures are at 22537.65 (-0.18%) & with an open interest change of 1.68% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.79

03 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Shriram Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindalco Industries

Losers: Nestle India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

03 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Metal at (0.39%), NIFTY PSE at (0.31%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.25%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.95%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.95%), NIFTY India Consumption at (-0.69%) are currently the low performing sectors

03 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Nifty 50 Opening Update

The Nifty 50 opened at 22453.3 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

03 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122510.35R222558.7 R322619.8
S122400.9 S222339.8 S322291.45
03 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22462 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at a price of 22462.

