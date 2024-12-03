Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24276.05 (0.6%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24301.7 to 24008.65.

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on December 3, 2024: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24276.05 (0.6%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24301.7 to 24008.65. Nifty futures are at 24428.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 3.59% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124285.65R224440.2 R324578.7
S123992.6 S223854.1 S323699.55
03 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24131.1 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24131.1. This figure indicates the index's performance and reflects investor sentiment and market trends at that time. It is essential to monitor such closing prices as they provide insights into the overall health of the equity market and can influence investment decisions. Further analysis may be necessary to understand the factors contributing to this closing value, such as economic indicators, corporate earnings, and global market conditions.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.