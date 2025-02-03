Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 3, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23482.15 (-0.11%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23632.45 to 23318.30. Nifty futures are at 23555.55 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -2.15% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23508.40. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which is a key indicator of the Indian stock market's overall health. The closing price can provide insights into investor sentiment and market trends. For further analysis, one might look into the factors influencing this closing price, such as economic indicators, global market trends, or specific developments in major sectors represented in the index.