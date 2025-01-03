Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24196.4

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24169.95 (-0.08%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24196.45 to 24138.7.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24169.95 (-0.08%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24196.45 to 24138.7. Nifty futures are at 24255.0 (-0.11%) & with an open interest change of 0.26% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.06%), NIFTY PSE at (0.97%) & NIFTY Energy at (0.82%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.35%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.35%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.13%) are currently the low performing sectors

03 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24196.4 (0.03%) , 7.75 points higher than the previous closing.

03 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124062.55R224382.2 R324537.7
S123587.4 S223431.9 S323112.25
03 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23742.9 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,742.9. This reflects the index's performance and indicates market sentiment. Investors should consider this closing price in relation to previous trends and economic factors that may have influenced market movements. For a more comprehensive analysis, it's essential to look at historical data, sector performance, and macroeconomic indicators.

