Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24291.75

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24229.4 (0.44%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24292.15 to 24207.1. Nifty futures are at 24292.1 (0.37%) & with an open interest change of 0.37% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.98%), NIFTY Bank at (0.84%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.83%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.26%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.26%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24291.75 (0.7%) , 167.9 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24233.4
|R2
|24324.85
|R3
|24413.35
|S1
|24053.45
|S2
|23964.95
|S3
|23873.5
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24141.95.