Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24291.75

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24229.4 (0.44%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24292.15 to 24207.1.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24229.4 (0.44%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24292.15 to 24207.1. Nifty futures are at 24292.1 (0.37%) & with an open interest change of 0.37% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.98%), NIFTY Bank at (0.84%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.83%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.26%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.26%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors

03 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24291.75 (0.7%) , 167.9 points higher than the previous closing.

03 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124233.4R224324.85 R324413.35
S124053.45 S223964.95 S323873.5
03 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24141.95 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24141.95.

