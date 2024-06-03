Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23197.1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23197.1 (2.96%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23338.7 to 23062.3.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23197.1 (2.96%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23338.7 to 23062.3. Nifty futures are at 23320.7 (2.73%) & with an open interest change of 2.94% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 24.0

03 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Shriram Finance

Losers: Eicher Motors, LTI Mindtree,

03 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (4.88%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (4.6%) & NIFTY Energy at (4.28%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.17%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.17%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.32%) are currently the low performing sectors

03 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23337.9 (3.58%) , 807.2 points higher than the previous closing.

03 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122606.56R222724.48 R322795.21
S122417.91 S222347.18 S322229.26
03 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22488.65 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 closed at 22488.65 on the last day, indicating a specific level for the index at the end of the trading day.

