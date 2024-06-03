Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23197.1

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23197.1 (2.96%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23338.7 to 23062.3. Nifty futures are at 23320.7 (2.73%) & with an open interest change of 2.94% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 24.0
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Shriram Finance
Losers: Eicher Motors, LTI Mindtree,
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (4.88%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (4.6%) & NIFTY Energy at (4.28%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.17%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.17%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.32%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23337.9 (3.58%) , 807.2 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22606.56
|R2
|22724.48
|R3
|22795.21
|S1
|22417.91
|S2
|22347.18
|S3
|22229.26
The Nifty 50 closed at 22488.65 on the last day, indicating a specific level for the index at the end of the trading day.