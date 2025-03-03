Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Mar 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22124.70 (-1.86%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22450.35 to 22104.85. Nifty futures are at 22280.05 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 6.41% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22628.65
|R2
|22712.25
|R3
|22974.15
|S1
|22283.15
|S2
|22021.25
|S3
|21937.65
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22545.05. This reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment on that day. For context, the Nifty 50 is a key index that tracks the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, and its movement can indicate broader economic trends and investor confidence.