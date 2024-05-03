Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at ₹22456.4

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22475.85 (-0.76%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22794.7 to 22348.05. Nifty futures are at 22551.5 (-0.98%) & with an open interest change of -4.07% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Check out the gainers and losers for 03 May 2024 on the Nifty 50
Gainers:Coal India,Grasim Industries,Oil & Natural Gas Corporation.
Losers:Larsen & Toubro,Maruti Suzuki India,Nestle India.
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 03 May 2024
High: Grasim Industries (2452),Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (292.55),Mahindra & Mahindra (2204),
Low: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1552.4),
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (62555869), Coal India (51066071) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (28911217)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22845.91
|R2
|23043.63
|R3
|23292.56
|S1
|22399.26
|S2
|22150.33
|S3
|21952.61
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
NIFTY 500, Price:20959.55 (-0.59%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22541.35 (-0.85%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48923.55, (-0.59%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 closes the day at 22648.2, touching an intraday high of 22794.7 and low of 22348.05
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22648.2 down (-0.85%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22348.05 and high of 22794.7
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22590.75 (-0.8%) with an open interest change of -3.71% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22800.0 , Price:43.75
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:22700.0, Price:67.75
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22600.0, Price:103.05
PUT:
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:143.3
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:100.8
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:197.9
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22533.8 (-1.05%) with an open interest change of -2.44% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 03 May 2024
High: Grasim Industries (2452),Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (292.55),Shriram Finance (2605.65),
Low: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1552.4),
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Alpex Solar (619.95)
Wonder Electricals (1127)
Macpower Cnc Machines (1395.15)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Sands Power Switchgears (307.4)
Incredible Industries (39.8)
Setco Automotive (12.6)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22410 down -1.05% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22395.6 and high of 22794.7
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20896.7 (-0.89%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22510.65 (-0.98%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48733.3, (-0.89%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22800.0 , Price:60.3
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:22700.0, Price:91.4
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024 Strike Price:23000.0, Price:23.7
PUT:
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:134.05
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:183.45
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22700.0, Price:242.0
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22606.35 (-0.74%) with an open interest change of 0.98% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Wonder Electricals (1127)
Macpower Cnc Machines (1395.15)
Giriraj Civil Developers (471.85)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Raj Oil Mills (64.25)
Vertexplus Technologies (157.7)
Mcnally Bharat Engineering Comp (3.65)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21002.5 (-0.38%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22619 (-0.5%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48952.9, (-0.38%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22800.0 , Price:81.7
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:22700.0, Price:123.05
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024 Strike Price:23000.0, Price:30.55
PUT:
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22700.0, Price:170.95
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:123.75
Expiry Date: 09 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22800.0, Price:228.65
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (26228016), Coal India (21469225) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (15874139)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 03 May 2024
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (292.55),Tata Steel (170.7),Shriram Finance (2605.65),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22780.85 (0.03%) with an open interest change of 3.21% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 1.78
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
Losers: Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp, HDFC Life Insurance Company
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (1.28%), NIFTY Services Sector at (0.81%) & NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.77%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.22%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.22%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22766.35 (0.52%) , 118.15 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22687.61
|R2
|22770.38
|R3
|22830.26
|S1
|22544.96
|S2
|22485.08
|S3
|22402.31
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22604.85 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22604.85.
