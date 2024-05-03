Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at ₹ 22456.4

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22475.85 (-0.76%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22794.7 to 22348.05.