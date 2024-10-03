Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25796.9 (-0.05%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25907.6 to 25739.2. Nifty futures are at 25969.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.74% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25899.24
|R2
|25987.62
|R3
|26067.64
|S1
|25730.84
|S2
|25650.82
|S3
|25562.44
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,810.85. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, representing a collection of 50 major stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price can indicate market trends and investor sentiment, providing insights into the economic conditions affecting these companies.