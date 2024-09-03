Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25278.7 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25333.65 to 25235.5.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25278.7 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25333.65 to 25235.5. Nifty futures are at 25340.45 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 6.73% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R125301.2R225366.5 R325399.35
S125203.05 S225170.2 S325104.9
03 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25235.9 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,235.9.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.