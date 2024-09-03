Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25278.7 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25333.65 to 25235.5. Nifty futures are at 25340.45 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 6.73% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25301.2
|R2
|25366.5
|R3
|25399.35
|S1
|25203.05
|S2
|25170.2
|S3
|25104.9
03 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25235.9 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,235.9.