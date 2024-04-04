Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 04 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22459.8 (0.11%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22619 to 22451.6. Nifty futures are at 22552.25 (0.04%) & with an open interest change of 2.52% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: HDFC Bank, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India
Losers: Hero Motocorp, Indusind Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
The NIFTY Metal at (1.18%), NIFTY PSE at (1.12%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (1.07%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.13%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.13%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22434.65 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22534.1
|R2
|22614.9
|R3
|22708.7
|S1
|22359.5
|S2
|22265.7
|S3
|22184.9
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22453.3 on the last trading day.
