Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24488.75

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on December 4, 2024: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24483.05 (0.11%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24501.15 to 24446.85. Nifty futures are at 24569.45 (0.09%) & with an open interest change of 0.0% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.74%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.7%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.54%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.15%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (-0.15%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.13%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24488.75 (0.13%) , 31.6 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24411.6
|R2
|24547.15
|R3
|24612.95
|S1
|24210.25
|S2
|24144.45
|S3
|24008.9
On the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,276.05. This figure reflects the performance of the index, indicating market sentiment and investor confidence. The close price serves as a critical benchmark for traders and analysts monitoring the Indian stock market.