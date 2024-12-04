Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24488.75

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on December 4, 2024: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24483.05 (0.11%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24501.15 to 24446.85. Nifty futures are at 24569.45 (0.09%) & with an open interest change of 0.0% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.74%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.7%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.54%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.15%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (-0.15%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.13%) are currently the low performing sectors

04 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24488.75 (0.13%) , 31.6 points higher than the previous closing.

04 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124411.6R224547.15 R324612.95
S124210.25 S224144.45 S324008.9
04 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24276.05 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,276.05. This figure reflects the performance of the index, indicating market sentiment and investor confidence. The close price serves as a critical benchmark for traders and analysts monitoring the Indian stock market.

