Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23361.05 (-0.52%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23381.60 to 23222.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 4, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23361.05 (-0.52%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23381.60 to 23222. Nifty futures are at 23442.75 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -1.55% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123501.84R223521.52 R323661.44
S123342.24 S223202.32 S323182.64
04 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23482.15 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded close price, the Nifty 50 index stands at 23,482.15. This reflects the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing figure with previous days' prices, trends, and market factors influencing this value. However, based solely on this data point, the index indicates the current valuation and market sentiment as of the last trading session.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.