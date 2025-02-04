Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 4, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23361.05 (-0.52%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23381.60 to 23222. Nifty futures are at 23442.75 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -1.55% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23501.84
|R2
|23521.52
|R3
|23661.44
|S1
|23342.24
|S2
|23202.32
|S3
|23182.64
As of the last recorded close price, the Nifty 50 index stands at 23,482.15. This reflects the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing figure with previous days' prices, trends, and market factors influencing this value. However, based solely on this data point, the index indicates the current valuation and market sentiment as of the last trading session.