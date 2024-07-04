Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24286.5 (0.67%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24309.15 to 24207.1. Nifty futures are at 24350.4 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.85% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24219.64
|R2
|24315.42
|R3
|24321.69
|S1
|24117.59
|S2
|24111.32
|S3
|24015.54
04 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24123.85 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 24123.85 on the last day.